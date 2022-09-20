U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ken Calvert for California’s 41st Congressional District

Corona, C.A. – On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Ken Calvert (R) to represent California’s Forty-First Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“A lifelong resident of Corona, Congressman Ken Calvert has a strong record of leading and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of Southern California,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Western Region Vice President Jennings Imel. “Rep. Calvert understands the challenges and economic needs facing the workforce and families in California. His commitment to free enterprise solutions and pro-growth policies that will move our nation forward have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Representative Calvert in his re-election.”

“It’s an honor to earn the endorsement of the American job creators who make up the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Congressman Calvert. “As a former small business owner, I know how our businesses on Main Street struggle every day to keep their doors open and workers employed. That’s why I am proud to support policies that keep taxes low and eliminate job-killing red-tape to get the government off the back of our job creators.”

“I am proud to vote to re-elect Congressman Ken Calvert because Ken Calvert gets it,” said Dean Seif, President and Owner of CARSTAR Allstar Collision. “He understands my pain of owning and running a small business. He understands at a deep level, the many issues our communities deal with. He understands the burden of big government on our businesses, liberties, and lifestyle, and his solid record on key issues and fighting for us in the Congress is a clear testament to his commitment to serve.”