Martín Gramática (VP Of Business Development) Threw the First Pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays Game
EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Guard Imaging's VP of Business Development, Martín Gramática, threw the first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays game on August 22, 2022. Throwing the first pitch is a ceremonial baseball tradition typically reserved for celebrities or persons of importance.
Martín received this honor due to his involvement with the community and ability to forge strategic relationships with local sports entities, including the Tampa Bay Rays. His efforts to connect Life Guard Imaging with Tampa's professional sports teams have also led to the company's involvement in the upcoming Treasure Chest Run in October, sponsored by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Life Guard Imaging is proud to be an involved member of the Tampa Bay community and support philanthropic efforts around the city.
Who Is Martín Gramática?
Martín Gramática began serving as Life Guard Imaging's Vice President of Business Development after a long career in professional athletics. Growing up in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Martín moved to the United States at age nine and quickly fell in love with American football.
His potential in high school led him to play on Kansas State University's football team, where he was a two time All-American and 98’ Lou Groza Winner (top college kicker in America). Following his collegiate football career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Martín in the 1999 NFL Draft. He played with the Buccaneers during their victory at the 2002 Superbowl.
After the NFL, Gramática quickly established various organizations such as Gramatica SIPS and the Gramatica Family Foundation. These non-profits led with the mission of building homes for combat-wounded veterans. In addition to his philanthropic work, Gramática continues his involvement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by serving as the color analyst for Buccaneer Spanish Radio.
Martín brings a wealth of international, professional, and philanthropic experience to Life Guard Imaging, giving the company a leg up on strategic business relationships. He has been integral in helping the company further its mission of early cancer detection and helping patients begin life-changing treatment quickly.
Why Life Guard Imaging Cares about Community Involvement
As a heart disease and cancer imaging company, Life Guard Imaging cares about helping community members overcome some of society's most threatening diseases. Life Guard Imaging's philanthropic work throughout the Tampa Bay community serves as a testament to its commitment to helping find care for those who receive a life-changing cancer diagnosis.
Remaining involved in community charitable efforts is crucial to the company's mission of keeping individuals and families safe, healthy, and happy. Life Guard Imaging is proud that one of their VPs received the honor of the first pitch.
How Life Guard Imaging Helps Heart Disease and Cancer Patients
Life Guard Imaging helps heart disease and cancer patients get a head start on life-changing treatments through early detection and non-invasive scanning technology. The scariest part of both, is that it can often exist in a person's body long before they realize they have the disease. As a result, many patients find heart disease from having a cardiac event or cancer after it has already spread.
Martín Gramática and Life Guard Imaging are passionate about their mission to spread awareness and provide early screenings so that more patients can benefit from the head start on treatment that could save their lives.
Customer Care
Customer Care
