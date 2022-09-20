Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest in McKenzie

MCKENZIE – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a McKenzie man on multiple drug counts.

The proactive investigation into drug trafficking in McKenzie led agents and investigators to a home in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. A search warrant was secured for the address and was executed earlier today by TBI, McKenzie Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, and the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force. A search of the home resulted in the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The individual inside the home, when the search warrant was executed, was arrested. Adrian Nesbitt (DOB: 1/12/88) was booked into the Carroll County Jail on counts of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $4,500.