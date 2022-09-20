Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,960 in the last 365 days.

Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest in McKenzie

MCKENZIE – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a McKenzie man on multiple drug counts.

The proactive investigation into drug trafficking in McKenzie led agents and investigators to a home in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue.  A search warrant was secured for the address and was executed earlier today by TBI, McKenzie Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, and the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force.   A search of the home resulted in the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The individual inside the home, when the search warrant was executed, was arrested.  Adrian Nesbitt (DOB: 1/12/88) was booked into the Carroll County Jail on counts of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  His bond is set at $4,500.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest in McKenzie

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.