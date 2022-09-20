TWO THOUSAND FIRMS REGISTERED TO PARTICIPATE IN 2nd ANNUAL, INDUSTRY-WIDE CONSTRUCTION INCLUSION WEEK: Oct. 17-21, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Inclusion Week (CIW) 2022 is October 17-21, 2022, and will amplify awareness while celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) throughout the construction industry. Open to firms of all sizes, CIW provides educational and business resources for the construction industry including craft and jobsite crews, office teams, and industry affiliates. Construction Inclusion Week 2022 introduces an assessment to help firms evaluate their DEI Maturity, structure engagement throughout the week, and lay the groundwork for improvement.
Content is centered on five daily themes:
· Commitment & Accountability (Monday, October 17)
· Belonging (Tuesday, October 18)
· Supplier Diversity (Wednesday, October 19)
· Workplace Culture (Thursday, October 20)
· Community Engagement (Friday, October 21)
Content for 2022 includes robust curriculum resources, facilitator tools, trainings, and discussion guides. By visiting www.constructioninclusionweek.com, firms can access free materials and resources to bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Resources are flexible, allowing firms to plan robust activities within their organizations. Video content will be released during the week and distributed through social media channels. In-person and virtual events are being planned by industry partners throughout the country. Additionally, community engagement outreach efforts will introduce students to construction careers.
Over two thousand firms have registered to participate in 2022. Contractors as well as architectural firms, owner/client firms, higher learning institutions, governmental contracting entities, and municipalities throughout the country have registered. Firm registration is open online: www.constructioninclusionweek.com. 76.8% of registered firms are majority-owned entities, while 23.2% of registered firms hold a diverse supplier certification.
The construction industry makes the most progress when members collaboratively work together. Fostering sustainable and measurable change requires unity, a shared focus on achieving goals, and taking bold steps. CIW was envisioned by DPR Construction, Mortenson, Turner Construction Company, McCarthy Building Companies, Clark Construction Group, and Gilbane Building Company as an industry-wide effort to enhance inclusion throughout all levels including subcontractors, trade partners, and suppliers. George Pfeffer (DPR Construction) and Dan Johnson (Mortenson), serve as co-chairs for Construction Inclusion Week 2022. Additional industry partners include the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), Culture of Care, and the National Association of Women In Construction.
Media Contact: Asheya Warren, CPSM; PRAXIS Strategic Consulting, LLC - 972.755.5330; awarren@praxis-psm.com
Construction Inclusion Week is an annual event that harnesses the collective power of general contractors, specialty contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers to build awareness and improve diversity and inclusion in the construction industry. Construction Inclusion Week provides content and resources to share throughout the industry. Founding members include DPR Construction, Mortenson, Turner Construction, McCarthy, Clark Construction Group, and Gilbane Building Company.
For more information, visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com
Asheya Warren, CPSM
Construction Inclusion Week is an annual event that harnesses the collective power of general contractors, specialty contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers to build awareness and improve diversity and inclusion in the construction industry. Construction Inclusion Week provides content and resources to share throughout the industry. Founding members include DPR Construction, Mortenson, Turner Construction, McCarthy, Clark Construction Group, and Gilbane Building Company.
