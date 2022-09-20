GrafTech International, Ltd. Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating GrafTech International, Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their GrafTech International, Ltd. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/eaf.



What is this all about?

After the market had closed on September 16, 2022, GrafTech International disclosed that operations have been temporarily suspended at its graphite electrode manufacturing facility in Monterey, Mexico following an inspection by the State Attorney’s Office for the Secretary of the Environment for the State of Nuevo León.

Additionally, the Director of Integral Air Management of the Undersecretary of Climate Change and Air Quality of the Ministry of the Environment determined that GrafTech International’s operating license in Mexico was no longer in effect. The Company was unable to assess how long operations at the manufacturing facility will be temporarily suspended.

Shares of GrafTech International, Ltd. fell more than 9% in intraday trading on September 19, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased GrafTech International, Ltd. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com