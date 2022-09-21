Pepper Continues US Expansion, Announces Hire of Rob Rinke as V.P. of Sales
Pepper, the leading European restaurant technology platform, announces its continued expansion into the US market with the hire of Rob Rinke as VP of US Sales.
I am thrilled to welcome Rob Rinke to Pepper's team. He has incredible experience in the restaurant technology industry and is the ideal individual to lead our US sales team.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 21, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pepper, the leading European all-in-one restaurant technology platform, is excited to announce its continued growth and expansion into the US market, with the appointment of Rob Rinke as Vice President of US Sales.
— Charles Hall, CEO
Founded eight years ago by hospitality entrepreneurs Charles Hall and Simon Kelton, Pepper's mission is to build software that empowers restaurant operators to streamline their operations, personalize their customer experience, and drive incremental revenue and repeat business. The result is a natively developed all-in-one software platform comprising online ordering, restaurant loyalty, gift cards, payment, and restaurant-focused CRM tools.
Pepper is a market leader across the UK and Europe. Their clients include over 200 leading brands across five countries, with clients including Margaritaville, Landshark, Young's Pubs, Itsu, and Boparan Restaurant Group.
Pepper has been rapidly expanding in the US following their acquisition of the gifting and loyalty provider PowerCard. Earlier this year, Pepper announced the recruitment of Charlie Myers to lead their international business. Rob Rinke now joins Kermit Austin, PowerCard Founder, as a key leader in Pepper's US operation.
Charles Hall, Pepper's Co-Founder and CEO, said:
"We are thrilled to welcome Rob Rinke to Pepper's leadership team. He's very dynamic, with incredible experience in the restaurant technology industry. He has deep technical knowledge and a proven track record of creating solutions for restaurant operators across America. He's the ideal individual to lead our US sales team."
"I'm so excited to join Pepper's team. Pepper's platform is just so feature-rich and impressive." Rob Rinke said. "By natively developing loyalty, ordering, payments, gifting, and CRM into one platform, they've created an incredibly powerful tool that drives revenue, repeat customer visits, while also reducing staffing costs and enabling personalized data-driven marketing. Their approach takes away so many IT and marketing headaches - I think it's a fantastic solution for restaurant operators looking to streamline their service and improve their customer's experience."
Rob Rinke is a restaurant technology expert based in Austin, Texas. He has over twenty years of experience creating technology solutions for the enterprise restaurant market. He's held business development and sales leadership roles at companies including ParTech, Focus POS, SDCR Business systems, and more recently at CustomerX.
About Pepper:
Hannah Brennan
Pepper HQ,
hannah.brennan@pepperhq.com