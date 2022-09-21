Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,773 in the last 365 days.

Pepper Continues US Expansion, Announces Hire of Rob Rinke as V.P. of Sales

Rob Rinke Pepper VP of Sales - USA

Rob Rinke Pepper VP of Sales - USA

Pepper

Pepper

Pepper, the leading European restaurant technology platform, announces its continued expansion into the US market with the hire of Rob Rinke as VP of US Sales.

I am thrilled to welcome Rob Rinke to Pepper's team. He has incredible experience in the restaurant technology industry and is the ideal individual to lead our US sales team.”
— Charles Hall, CEO
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 21, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pepper, the leading European all-in-one restaurant technology platform, is excited to announce its continued growth and expansion into the US market, with the appointment of Rob Rinke as Vice President of US Sales.

Founded eight years ago by hospitality entrepreneurs Charles Hall and Simon Kelton, Pepper's mission is to build software that empowers restaurant operators to streamline their operations, personalize their customer experience, and drive incremental revenue and repeat business. The result is a natively developed all-in-one software platform comprising online ordering, restaurant loyalty, gift cards, payment, and restaurant-focused CRM tools.

Pepper is a market leader across the UK and Europe. Their clients include over 200 leading brands across five countries, with clients including Margaritaville, Landshark, Young's Pubs, Itsu, and Boparan Restaurant Group.

Pepper has been rapidly expanding in the US following their acquisition of the gifting and loyalty provider PowerCard. Earlier this year, Pepper announced the recruitment of Charlie Myers to lead their international business. Rob Rinke now joins Kermit Austin, PowerCard Founder, as a key leader in Pepper's US operation.

Charles Hall, Pepper’s Co-Founder and CEO, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob Rinke to Pepper's leadership team. He's very dynamic, with incredible experience in the restaurant technology industry. He has deep technical knowledge and a proven track record of creating solutions for restaurant operators across America. He's the ideal individual to lead our US sales team."

"I'm so excited to join Pepper's team. Pepper's platform is just so feature-rich and impressive." Rob Rinke said. "By natively developing loyalty, ordering, payments, gifting, and CRM into one platform, they've created an incredibly powerful tool that drives revenue, repeat customer visits, while also reducing staffing costs and enabling personalized data-driven marketing. Their approach takes away so many IT and marketing headaches - I think it's a fantastic solution for restaurant operators looking to streamline their service and improve their customer's experience."

Rob Rinke is a restaurant technology expert based in Austin, Texas. He has over twenty years of experience creating technology solutions for the enterprise restaurant market. He's held business development and sales leadership roles at companies including ParTech, Focus POS, SDCR Business systems, and more recently at CustomerX.

About Pepper:

Founded eight years ago by hospitality entrepreneurs Charles Hall and Simon Kelton, Pepper's mission is to build software that empowers restaurant operators to streamline their operations, personalize their customer experience, and drive incremental revenue and repeat business.

The result is a natively developed all-in-one software platform comprising online ordering, loyalty, gift cards, payment, and restaurant-focused CRM tools.
Pepper is a market leader across the UK and Europe. Their clients include over 200 leading brands across five countries, with clients including Jollibee Europe, Margaritaville, Landshark, Young's Pubs, itsu, and Boparan Restaurant Group.

Hannah Brennan
Pepper HQ,
hannah.brennan@pepperhq.com

You just read:

Pepper Continues US Expansion, Announces Hire of Rob Rinke as V.P. of Sales

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.