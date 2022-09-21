ALM Kia South Announces its 1 Year Free Maintenance Plan on all 2023 Kia Sportage Vehicles

The Kia Sportage is the ultimate vehicle for off-road adventures and day-to-day activities.

UNION CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Kia South is pleased to announce 1 Year of Free Maintenance on all 2023 Kia Sportage vehicles at its dealership.ALM Kia South is a one-stop automotive dealership covering all of its customers’ vehicle shopping and ownership needs. The dealership is located in Union City, GA which is just south of Atlanta. Its cars are fully inspected, upgraded, and guaranteed, meaning consumers will easily be able to find a reliable car that they are looking for.In the dealership’s most recent news, ALM Kia South announced that it has brought in new inventory with a 1 year free maintenance plan, which includes the ever popular 2023 Kia Sportage. The vehicle is available in seven different trims, such as the LX, EX, X-Line AWD, SX, SX Prestige, X-Pro AWD, and the X-Pro Prestige AWD – a thrilling lineup that guarantees the vehicle will suit almost any need and preference.“Leave the world in the rear-view mirror with the-all new Kia Sportage,” says Daniel Salazar, Vice President of Marketing at ALM Kia South. “It’s built for the rugged roads of adventure with BFGoodrich All-Terrain Tires on the Sportage X-Pro trims, an LED lighting system, and a host of advanced interior technologies.”Not only that, but the 2023 Kia Sportage also offers additional impressive, standard features, including:• Multi-terrain AWD mode• Dual 12.3-inch panoramic connectivity displays• Best-in-class cargo space• Assembled in America• #1 in vehicle dependability in the 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study by J.D. Power• And so much moreFor more information about the 2023 Kia Sportage available at ALM Kia South, visit the company’s website: https://www.almkiasouth.com/inventory/sportage.htm About the CompanyALM Kia South, is a top rated new and pre-owned car dealer in Atlanta. The dealership stocks a wide selection of new and used cars for sale. With a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts on hand, the dealership is equipped to help customers get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner.ALM Kia South also offers a professional team of Kia technicians with the skills and equipment to handle all manners of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts.