Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,982 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MNRL, ECOM, SBTX, and IRBT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL, in connection with its proposed merger with Sitio Royalties Corp. ("Sitio"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNRL shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of MNRL common stock owned, and Sitio's shareholders will receive one share of common stock in the combined company for each share of Sitio common stock owned. Upon completion of the transaction, Sitio shareholders will own approximately 54.0% and MNRL shareholders will only own approximately 46.0% of the combined company. If you own MNRL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnrl

ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM in connection with the proposed acquisition of ECOM by CommerceHub. Under the terms of the merger agreement ECOM shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ECOM common stock owned. If you own ECOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ecom

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. SBTX

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. SBTX, in connection with SBTX's proposed merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that SBTX's net cash at closing is $240 million, SBTX equity holders are expected to own only approximately 37% of the combined company and pre-merger ARS equity holders are expected to own approximately 63% of the combined company. If you own SBTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbtx

iRobot Corporation IRBT

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of iRobot Corporation IRBT in connection with the proposed acquisition of IRBT by Amazon.com, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IRBT shareholders will receive $61.00 in cash for each share of IRBT common stock owned. If you own IRBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/irbt 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-mnrl-ecom-sbtx-and-irbt-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301628655.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MNRL, ECOM, SBTX, and IRBT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.