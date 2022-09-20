MEDIA ADVISORY – 2022 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference – October 3, 2022
Toronto, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 20, 2022 (Toronto) – Media are invited to attend the 2022 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference on October 3, 2022. The annual event will be held in person with a live stream option. It features a diverse roster of Canadian industry leaders on topics affecting the investment funds industry and investors today.
At approximately 12:15 pm, there will be an in-person presentation for media on the key findings from the annual Canadian Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Investor Survey by Lesli Martin, Vice President, Pollara Strategic Insights.
The Conference will be moderated by Bruce Sellery, Business Journalist, and bestselling author of Moolala.
Panel topics and speakers include:
Opening Keynote
- Professor Janice Gross Stein, Founding Director of the Munk School for Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto
Fireside Chat with Andrew Kriegler
- Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC
- Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, IIROC and Incoming CEO, New SRO
Leaders Panel
Moderated by: Bill Packham, President and CEO, Aviso Wealth
- Patricia Callon, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Sun Life Canada
- Duane Green, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada
- David Scandiffio, President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management
Future of Advice Panel
Moderated by: Bruce Sellery
- Tim Prescott, Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Management, Aviso Wealth
- Susan Silma, Head, Risk and Regulatory Business Practices at Sun Life Distributors
- Michael Walker, Vice President and Head, Mutual Funds Distribution & RBC Financial Planning, RBC
ESG Strategy Panel
Moderated by: Patricia Fletcher, CEO, Responsible Investment Association
- Kelly Gauthier, President, Rally Assets
- Karrie Van Belle, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, AGF
- Barbara Zvan, President and CEO, University Pension Plan
Closing Keynote
- Professor Dan Breznitz, Munk Chair of Innovation Studies and Co-Director of the Innovation Policy Lab, University of Toronto
The full agenda and additional information are available on the IFIC website.
Link: https://www.ific.ca/wp-content/themes/ific-new/util/downloads_new.php?id=27555&lang=en_CA
What: 2022 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference
When: Monday, October 3, 2022; 8:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.; In-person Pollara briefing 12:15-12:45 pm EST
Where: The Omni King Edward Hotel (37 King Street East) and virtual
To register, please contact Pira Kumarasamy at pkumarasamy@ific.ca.
Pira Kumarasamy Investment Funds Institute of Canada 416-309-2317 pkumarasamy@ific.ca