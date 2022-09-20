Submit Release
Pitt, Bon Jovi Nab "A" Rating in Celebrity Wine Competition; Vanderpump, Diaz Disappoint

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  It's no wonder that Brad Pitt is battling so hard for control of his winery from Angelina Jolie: the wine is worth fighting over.

Pitt's Miraval Rosé notched an "A" in Bevinars' online celebrity wine competition, with a strong 26% of the vote, second only to Jon Bon Jovi's Hampton Water, which triumphed with an "A+" and 35% of the vote.

Cameron Diaz and Lisa Vanderpump's bottles disappointed with each respectively garnering 4% of the vote, a "D" rating.

In Bevinars' "Clash of the Celebrity Rosés" last week, 458 wine lovers logged in via Zoom, and Bevinars founder and award-winning author Mark Oldman instructed the group on how to evaluate rosé wine. He then presented the six contenders. Participants voted through Zoom's online polling system, with the following results:

1] Jon Bon Jovi: Hampton Water Rosé (35%)
2] Brad Pitt: Miraval Rosé (26%)
3] John Legend: LVE Cotes de Provence Rosé (22%)
4] Kylie Minogue: Cotes de Provence Rosé (9%)
5] tie) Cameron Diaz: Avaline Rosé (4%)
5] tie) Lisa Vanderpump: Vanderpump Rosé (4%)

 "With so celebrity wines in the market, it is fascinating to know which ones provide the most pleasure," said Bevinars' Oldman. "Bon Jovi and Pitt's bottles were praised for their depth of flavor and smooth drinkability."

He added: "With Pitt's wine showing so well, one has to wonder if Angelina Jolie might be having second thoughts about selling her stake in the winery."

Bevinars is conducting several virtual wine classes and events in the coming weeks:

  • September 21: Secrets of Spanish Wine
  • September 28: Secrets of Portuguese Wine
  • October 5: Secrets of Loire Wine
  • October 12: Secrets of Champagne
  • October 25: Masters of Merlot

For more information, see:
https://www.markoldman.com/virtual-wine-tastings-mark-oldman/

ABOUT BEVINARS

Founded by one of the county's leading wine experts, Bevinars brings an unrivaled blend of knowledge and entertainment to the stuffy world of wine. The same "wine speak without the geek" (Bon Appétit), "five-star" (Food & Wine), "fresh, funny" (People) approach that imbues Mark Oldman's award-winning books and sold-out live events are now animating Bevinars virtual wine classes. Bevinars has been recently featured in such media as ABC News, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Food & Wine magazine.

