Prefilled Syringes Market - Potential Growth, Share, Demand & Forecasts to 2030 | ABBOTT LABORATORIES, BECTON, BAYER AG

A prefilled syringe is a single-dose packet of vaccine to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global prefilled syringes market generated $5.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.73 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Healthcare professionals use prefilled syringes to administer fixed single-dose of drugs to the patient. Prefilled syringes are used to package a variety of drugs and diluents, such as therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and insulin. Some of the advantages of using these syringes over traditional syringes are ease of administration, elimination of dosing errors, and reduced risk of contamination.

The prefilled syringes market is dominated by well-established players; hence, there is intense competition in the global market. Prefilled syringes contain fixed doses of drugs that can be either self-administered by the patient or can be used by the healthcare professionals. These syringes have gained acceptance in the market as drug delivery systems for injectable drugs. They are preferred for parenteral administration of various drugs and are used for the treatment of chronic diseases where self-administration of drugs by the patients is required.

Based on material, the glass-based segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the plastic-based segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the diabetes segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global prefilled syringes market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the rheumatoid arthritis segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The prefilled syringes market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global prefilled syringes market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

