HarbourVest Opens Sydney Office Expanding Global Presence to Australia

HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets investment specialist with over $100 billion in AUM, today announced the opening of its office in Sydney, Australia. The new office comes as a response to the firm's success in the region as institutional and private wealth clients in Australia and New Zealand increased their demand for the innovative investment solutions offered by the firm.

The Sydney office represents HarbourVest's first location in Australia and sixth in Asia Pacific. This expansion increases the firm's global footprint to 13 locations across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Sydney office is fully integrated into the firm's global network, providing clients with seamless access to primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit.

HarbourVest has engaged with Australian and New Zealand investors for over 35 years with $6.9 billion of AUM raised to date from approximately 40 superannuation funds, endowments, other institutional clients, and family offices. This growth has accelerated in recent years with 13 new clients and $1.8 billion AUM committed since 2019. The firm also invests locally in Australia on behalf of its global clients. The office will be led by Warwick Mancini, who will be responsible for the business development activities and client relationships in the region.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our global network with the opening of our office in Sydney," said Peter Wilson, Managing Director. "The establishment of a local Australian presence reflects the significant growth of this region as well as the increased interest in the alternative assets classes we observe among investors in Australia and New Zealand. This is an exciting stage in the firm's evolution as we continue to grow our capabilities across Asia Pacific and further deepen our connections with local clients."

About HarbourVest

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets firm with 40 years of experience and more than $100 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Our interwoven platform provides clients access to global primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit. Our strengths extend across strategies, enabled by our team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 190 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Across our private markets platform, our team has committed more than $52 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $43 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $31 billion in directly operating companies. We partner strategically and plan our offerings innovatively to provide our clients with access, insight, and global opportunities.

Disclaimer

The Sydney office operates as HarbourVest Partners (Australia) Pty Ltd ABN 45 659 836 174 which is corporate authorized representative no. 001298550 of HarbourVest Partners (Singapore) PTE. LTD. Australian Financial Services Licence No. 540514. HarbourVest's operations in Australia are supervised by HarbourVest Partners (Singapore) PTE. LTD.

This press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security, fund interest or other financial product. The information in this press release is solely intended for wholesale clients (as defined under section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)). Nothing in this press release shall be considered a solicitation for the offering of any financial or investment product or service to any person in any jurisdiction where such solicitation or offering may not lawfully be made. This press release is not, and must not be treated as, investment advice, investment recommendations, or investment research. In making an investment decision, prospective investors must rely on their own examination of the merits and risks involved and before making any investment decision, it is recommended that prospective investors seek independent investment, legal, tax, accounting or other professional advice as appropriate. Although every effort is taken to ensure that the information contained herein is accurate, we make no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness or adequacy of the information.

