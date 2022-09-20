Kindred Behavioral Health and Dignity Health Announce Plans for New Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital in Glendale

The free-standing 96-bed facility will help meet the region's rapidly growing need for mental health services

Kindred Behavioral Health (KBH), a business unit of LifePoint Health, and Dignity Health today announced the signing of a letter of intent to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital on the campus of Dignity Health St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz.

"This partnership will help meet the growing needs for mental health services in the West Valley," said Tim Bricker, interim CEO and president of the Dignity Health Southwest Division. "Dignity Health has always been committed to providing compassionate health care services to the most vulnerable in its communities and we are proud to advocate for and provide hope, healing and recovery to patients under our care."

The two story, 95,000-square-foot-facility will include 96 inpatient beds and provide outpatient services. The center is projected to cost $55 million to build and will employ more than 150 healthcare professionals. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with Dignity Health to bring these important services to the West Valley community and beyond," said Cleve Haralson, senior vice president for joint ventures and strategic services, LifePoint Health. "We expect to break ground in late 2023 and welcome our first behavioral health patients in early 2024. We look forward to working together to address the local behavioral health needs of this community and provide excellent care to those we serve."

Once built, the new facility will help to meet the diverse and complex behavioral health needs of adolescents, transitional age youth, adults, and seniors by providing a comprehensive range of mental health services. These will include emergent crisis intervention, inpatient care, acute withdrawal management, and full outpatient services. Additionally, the hospital will collaborate with local physicians, first responders, outreach programs, and the counties' mental health departments to provide additional services to members of the community in need of these important services.

"The World Health Organization has reported that one in four people worldwide suffer from mental illness, and it's estimated that 67 percent of those individuals do not seek care," said Kat Rondeau, chief strategy officer for the Dignity Health Southwest Division. "This partnership is a step forward to expanding mental health resources in our community and to decreasing the stigma associated with the disease."

This new joint venture between Dignity Health and KBH expands on an already existing relationship between the two organizations. The partnership currently includes the operation of an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the East Valley that provides care for patients recovering from severe injuries and illnesses including stroke, amputation, and orthopedic injuries; as well as another rehabilitation hospital that is slated to open in the East Valley in the near future.

"The continued partnership with KBH and Dignity further emphasizes both organizations' strong commitment to provide the Valley with the highest quality of care balanced with compassion and human kindness," said Bricker.

The behavioral health hospital in Glendale is expected to open in early 2024, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

About Dignity Health in Arizona

Dignity Health in Arizona is anchored by 8 outstanding hospitals in Arizona: St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center, Arizona General Hospital – Laveen, Arizona General Hospital – Mesa, Yavapai Regional Medical Center – East, and Yavapai Regional Medical Center – West.

From this foundation, Dignity Health in Arizona has expanded into a comprehensive health care system, which includes clinics, specialty hospitals, urgent cares, freestanding emergency departments, insurance providers, an accountable care organization and other clinical partnerships. The Dignity Health Medical Group includes hundreds of physicians in Arizona and a wide range of specialties.

Dignity Health is part of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest health care systems.

About Kindred Behavioral Health

Kindred Behavioral Health (KBH) helps partner hospitals expand access to quality behavioral health services in local communities nationwide through contract management and joint-venture partnerships. We specialize in compassionate patient care across the behavioral health care continuum, including acute inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. KBH offers quality programs specifically designed to address the needs of various patient populations, including adults, adolescents, and seniors. KBH is part of LifePoint Health, a leader in community-based healthcare that serves patients and providers across the healthcare continuum.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health is a leader in community-based healthcare that serves patients and providers across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of Making Communities Healthier, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of 62 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and more than 170 additional sites of care, including acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers, and post-acute care facilities. Its 50,000 dedicated employees are leading innovations in care across 29 states. More information about LifePoint can be found at www.LifePointHealth.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006128/en/