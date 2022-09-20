- Docket Number:
- FDA-2014-D-1891
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance describes how a prospective abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) applicant 19 may request a letter stating that FDA has determined: (1) that the prospective applicant’s 20 bioequivalence (BE) study protocol contains safety protections comparable to those in the risk 21 evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) with elements to assure safe use (ETASU) applicable 22 to the reference listed drug (RLD), and (2) that FDA will not consider it a violation of the REMS 23 for the RLD sponsor to provide a sufficient quantity of the RLD to the interested generic firm or 24 its agent to allow the firm to perform the testing necessary to support its ANDA.
