State Duma First Vice Chairman delighted at growing Việt Nam-Russia ties

VIETNAM, September 20 -  

MOSCOW — First Vice Chairman of the Russian State Duma and Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) Ivan Melnikov has expressed his delight at the stable development of the Russia – Việt Nam relations, and pledged to continue to work for stronger partnership between the two parliaments as well as between the CPRF and the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Melnikov led a delegation of parliamentarians from the Russia’s State Duma (lower house) who are members of the CPRF to a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi in Moscow on September 19.

Ambassador Khôi underlined that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, expressing his hope that the two countries will continue to promote their bilateral ties in areas of mutual strength such as oil and gas, agriculture, and garment and textile.

He voiced a number of recommendations for both sides to bolster their trade, investment and tourism partnership, including the resumption of direct air routes between the two countries.

The diplomat thanked the Russian Government for backing the Vietnamese community in Russia to settle down, proposing that the Russian State Duma continue to support the community.

For his part, Melnikov said he hopes the 24th meeting of the Việt Nam-Russia Inter-Governmental Committee slated for later this year will be fruitful, and touched upon the Việt Nam visit by parliamentarians from the Russian State Duma this year.

Melnikov showed support to Ambassador Khôi on organising Vietnamese-language courses for Vietnamese children in Russian schools, and committed to help in opening a Vietnamese class in schools in Moscow.

Việt Nam and Russia should also increase the organisation of cultural and people-to-people exchange activities to reinforce the solidarity between the two nations, thus fostering their all-round partnership, he said.

Ambassador Khôi also conveyed the invitation to visit Việt Nam from head of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung to Melnikov. — VNS

