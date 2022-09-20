PM chairs teleconference with heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad

VIETNAM, September 20 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a teleconference with heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad on Monday to discuss promoting economic diplomacy in the service of national development.

The teleconference, the first of its kind, was linked with cities and provinces nationwide, and 94 Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies abroad. A month ago, the PM also chaired a similar event with representatives of Việt Nam trade offices abroad.

In his opening speech, the Government leader said despite rapid and complicated developments around the world, Việt Nam still recorded progress in socio-economic development in the past eight months, with high economic growth and inflation under control. This was partly attributed to the efforts and determination of the diplomatic sector and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad in particular.

According to the PM, economic diplomacy has closely followed major orientations for national development and the Government’s socio-economic management focus, becoming an important driving force for rapid and sustainable development.

Amid difficulties and challenges, he required economic diplomatic activities to be more active, creative and flexible, turning risks into opportunities, for an independent and self-reliant economy with widespread, practical and effective global integration.

He asked ambassadors and leaders of ministries, agencies and firms to discuss and offer specific solutions to improve the efficiency of economic diplomatic work soon.

Participants shared the view that Việt Nam needs to make the best use of opportunities in export, investment, tourism, sci-tech and new growth driving forces, thus pooling all possible resources for economic recovery and development. — VNS