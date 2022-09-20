Governor Abbott Celebrates DHR Health Level 1 Trauma Center Dedication

September 20, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the one-year designation anniversary and the Dr. Kenneth Mattox Trauma Unit dedication for DHR Health's Level 1 Trauma Center at a ceremony in Edinburg. Prior to DHR Health's designation, the closest Level 1 Trauma facility was 240 miles away in San Antonio.

"Texans will now have access to world-class, comprehensive trauma care in the Rio Grande Valley, thanks to local leaders and the healthcare professionals at DHR Health for earning this Level 1 Trauma Center designation," said Governor Abbott. "The new trauma facility is a crucial step in building a safer, healthier future in the Rio Grande Valley, and I am proud to be here today to honor such a tremendous individual in dedicating this center to Dr. Kenneth Mattox."

Addressing the crowd of almost 200, Governor Abbott thanked doctors, nurses, and hospital staff for their life-saving work and Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa and the entire Rio Grande Valley legislative delegation for leading the way to secure state funding for the new facility. The Governor also recognized Dr. Kenneth Mattox's long and illustrious career of innovation in trauma care and underscored that his name on the new Level 1 Trauma Center will be an inspiration to healthcare professionals as they save lives.

Through the Dr. Kenneth Mattox Trauma Unit, DHR Health will improve access to critical, comprehensive trauma care for Texans in the Rio Grande Valley as the first and only Level 1 Trauma Center in the region.