Harvest Christian University's Alumni Celebrated Recipients of The Nation’s Highest Honor

UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Saturday night, the nation’s highest highest honor, the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented as Harvest Christian University alumni’s close friends and families joined in to recognize a lifelong commitment to community service. Billionaires Row Founder/CEO and HCU Chairman Dr. William L. Benson was the first recipient of this honor for his 15 years of service. A tribute from his close friends, Dr. Latoya Evans, Dr. Fenrick “Rick Steel'' Gibbs, Dr. Michael Mota, and Dr. Akil “WorldWideFresh” King who expressed the impact he has had on their lives and how his contributions have been felt throughout the world.

Archbishop Bobby Land, Jr. was recognized for his 47 years of service to the East Texas area on a local and national level. Although Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. (Tank) received 2 special recognitions: alongside Dr. Benson, Dr. Babbs, Sr. received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his 30 years of service but was also given a special recognition on behalf of the City of Dallas and the Mayor Eric Johnson to have HCU’s auditorium which begins its building plans in 2023. R&B performer Tobias Hill (known as Prince TCH) and member Anson Dawkins of the group Dawkins & Dawkins share their congratulations on Tank receiving this notable accolade. The Provost Dr. Jonathan Robinson received both recognitions on his behalf.

Archbishop Bobby Land, Jr. also received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award after 47 years of service. He's continues to offer wise counsel even as a retired Priest to noted community and world leaders. He is the founder of St. Land Temple and the Southeast Texas Central South Archdiocese.

Sir Dr. Earl Toon, Jr. performed some classic upbeat songs from Kool & The Gang following the incredible feast and Dr. William L. Benson had the music turned up and singalongs to Rap/Hip Hop and R&B music. The occasion after months of preparation indeed was a success and already undergoing planning for Spring 2023.