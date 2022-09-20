Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Announces $18.2 Million in New Funding for 130 Projects to Improve Infrastructure, Enhance Community Development, and Protect the Environment

Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority( (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.

“These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to make our commonwealth a truly great place to live, work and play.”

The 130 Act 13 projects approved today are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million.

The projects are designated for specific initiatives as follows:

  • Flood Mitigation: ten projects approved; $2,401,281 total
  • Greenways, Trails and Recreation: 94 projects approved; $12,219,569 total
  • Sewage Facilities: four projects approved; $73,830 total
  • Orphan or Abandoned Well Plugging: one project approved; $150,000 total
  • Watershed Restoration and Protection: 21 projects approved; $3,407,495 total

A complete list of the approved Act 13 projects can be found online. They’re listed in bold and dated 9/20/22.

For more information on the CFA, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development website.

