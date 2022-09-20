Five Smuggling Events Leads to the Arrest of 20 Subjects in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted five human smuggling events and identified a U.S. citizen as a possible migrant foot guide.

On September 19, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended four subjects in Mission claiming to be in the U.S. illegally. During processing, it was discovered a female subject had provided a false name/identity at the time of apprehension and is a U.S. citizen with prior migrant smuggling charges.

Later that morning, a Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agent observed several subjects load into a Jeep at the Brooks County Rest Area. The driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested after the vehicle failed to yield, led agents on a vehicle pursuit, and eventually came to a stop. During the pursuit, the driver stopped the vehicle and two passengers exited, fleeing into the brush. One was later apprehended. The U.S. citizens were turned over to the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to face state migrant smuggling charges and the migrant apprehended in the brush was transported to the station.

Just before noon, RGV agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information of migrants being harbored at a hotel in McAllen. They convened at the hotel and apprehended seven migrants unlawfully present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified.

Just after midnight on September 20, RGV agents attempted two vehicle stops within half an hour on U.S. Highway 281 near Linn. Both concluded with the vehicles driving through ranch fences and the occupants bailing out. Agents apprehended six migrants in the brush. The drivers were not located.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

