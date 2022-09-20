Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,874 in the last 365 days.

CBP Officers Seize $314K Worth of Cocaine at B&M International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $314,965 hidden within a 2012 Jeep.

“Our mission is to facilitate legitimate trade and travel while maintaining a robust enforcement posture and this seizure is the product of our officers’ dedication to our mission,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than 23 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 42-year-old male Mexican citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2012 Jeep. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 10 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 23.58 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $314,965.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at@DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at@CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Officers Seize $314K Worth of Cocaine at B&M International Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.