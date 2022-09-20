CBP Officers Seize $314K Worth of Cocaine at B&M International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $314,965 hidden within a 2012 Jeep.

“Our mission is to facilitate legitimate trade and travel while maintaining a robust enforcement posture and this seizure is the product of our officers’ dedication to our mission,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than 23 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 42-year-old male Mexican citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2012 Jeep. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 10 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 23.58 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $314,965.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

