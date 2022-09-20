CBP Officers Seize over $1.3 Million in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $1,312,000 in alleged cocaine.
“The Pharr commercial environment continues to be a route smugglers use to try to bring narcotics into the country, but our CBP officers remain vigilant and relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On September 17, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection systems (NII). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 40 packages weighing 98.28 pounds (44.58kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the trailer.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).
