Iowa DNR to host public meetings on Chronic Wasting Disease

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plans to host three meetings in October to provide an update to the public on chronic wasting disease surveillance and management efforts.

Meetings are scheduled for:

  • Jefferson, Oct 4, 7 p.m., Clover Hall, Greene County Fairgrounds, 601 E. Lincoln Way
  • Decorah, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., Valders Hall of Science, Room 206, Luther College, 700 College Drive
  • Glenwood, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 104 N. Vine Street

Tissue samples collected during the 2021-2022 surveillance season resulted in deer testing positive in both Fremont and Greene counties – the first time deer tested positive for the always fatal disease in these counties. In addition to Fremont and Greene counties, deer have tested positive in 10 other Iowa counties since 2013.

“Hunters and landowners play vital roles in the successful management of this disease in Iowa,” said Tyler Harms, deer program leader for the Iowa DNR. “These meetings are an opportunity for local hunters, landowners, and citizens to learn more about chronic wasting disease, what the DNR is doing to monitor and manage the disease in Iowa, and, most importantly, to ask questions.”

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease belonging to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases.  It attacks the brain of infected deer causing the animal to lose weight, display abnormal behavior, lose body functions and die. It is always fatal to the infected animal.

To learn more about chronic wasting disease, including the DNR surveillance and management efforts, visit https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Hunting/Deer-Health/Chronic-Wasting-Disease

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

