Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,991 in the last 365 days.

State Preserve Advisory Board tours Yellow River State Forest and Turkey River Mounds State Preserve

The State Preserve Advisory Board will tour Yellow River State Forest and Turkey River Mounds State Preserve to prepare for review of issues that will be discussed at an upcoming business meeting (to be determined and announced later).

  • Yellow River State Forest in Harpers Ferry (Allamakee County) - Sept. 29, 1 p.m., at the headquarters office (729 State Forest Road). The tour will feature options to manage oak woodlands.
  • Turkey River Mounds State Preserve, near Millville (Clayton County) - Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m. at the at the parking lot of the former Bootleggers Tavern, in Millville (36835 Noble Road). The tour will examine options for forest management in the archaeological mounds area and recent hill prairie restoration work.

You just read:

State Preserve Advisory Board tours Yellow River State Forest and Turkey River Mounds State Preserve

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.