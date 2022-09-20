State Preserve Advisory Board tours Yellow River State Forest and Turkey River Mounds State Preserve

The State Preserve Advisory Board will tour Yellow River State Forest and Turkey River Mounds State Preserve to prepare for review of issues that will be discussed at an upcoming business meeting (to be determined and announced later).

Yellow River State Forest in Harpers Ferry (Allamakee County) - Sept. 29, 1 p.m., at the headquarters office (729 State Forest Road). The tour will feature options to manage oak woodlands.

Turkey River Mounds State Preserve, near Millville (Clayton County) - Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m. at the at the parking lot of the former Bootleggers Tavern, in Millville (36835 Noble Road). The tour will examine options for forest management in the archaeological mounds area and recent hill prairie restoration work.