Harvest Christian University Announces Spring 2023 Masterclass Candidacy

UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After this weekend’s Fall 2022 Masterclass commencement and alumni dinner, the Spring 2023 Masterclass officially announces candidacy for recipients looking to receive honorary doctorates. There are many candidates up for consideration already following the graduation that just took place.

The honorary doctorate is the highest terminal degree and is indeed a real degree earned based on acumen and life experience and not just matriculation (the traditional method of study to attain diploma)”, states Harvest Christian University President Dr. Carl Robinson.

Notable figures such R&B singer/songwriter/musician/actor/R&B Money Label Owner Dr. Durrell A. Babbs, Sr. (known to the music world as Tank), FUBU Cofounder Dr. J. Alexander Martin, LEPR President Dr. LaToya Evans, music producers and entrepreneurs Dr. Fenrick “Rick Steel” Gibbs, Dr. Justin A. Brooks, and Dr. Akil “WorldWide Fresh” King, Real Estate Moguls Dr. Lamor M. Whitehead and Rosebuds Investments CEO Dr. Jamisa McIvor - Bennett, medical professionals Dr. Krystal B. Caldwell and Dr. Stacy James, business professionals Dr. Jordi Bostock, Entertainment Business expert and educator Dr. Michael Mota, and many more who have joined HCU’s alumni. Candidates will be considered and announced from now until March 3rd, 2023.

The graduation will take place April 27, 2023 at the Ritz Carlton - Dallas. HCU Chairman Dr. William L. Benson quotes, “I see the growth in our alumni as we continue to build this university to become premier in cultivating minds into productive citizens, skilled professionals, thought leaders and innovators, and creators of a global community”. Harvest Christian University looks to recognize those who have what many would call the work behind them. Launching in the late Fall is admissions into 4 online programs which will begin classes officially in Spring 2023.

