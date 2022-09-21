Journalism Duo in making of News247plus and GossiBOX: Amit Kumar Jha and Khushbu Kumari Jha

Khushbu Kumari Jha and Amit Kumar Jha, Founders of News247plus and GossiBOX News247plus Logo GossiBOX Logo

Technical Professional Khushbu and web development expert Amit coupled to start the journey towards unbiased Journalism with no hunger for TRP and profit.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journalism which is also considered as the fourth pillar of Democracy has seen different phases throughout the history of time. Journalism has become the only hope to bring out the truth at times and many journalists have given up their life to save the truth. While we have also seen incidents where reputed journalists have turned the truth by 180 degrees just for the sake of TRP and money. But one thing that always remains on top is the fact that people love to get information and the majority believes what the media says.

News247plus is a unique news and media-based startup which was Founded by Amit Kumar Jha and Khushbu Kumari Jha on May 13, 2017 is the first youth driven News organization that is run and is managed by young programmers. The duo met each other during a family function in Patna and later bonded into marriage on April 20, 2018. During the first meeting, they formed an agenda of creating a news portal that would keep everything unbiased and keep journalism to its purest form. The organization started with a mission to keep things unbiased and thus publishes articles only after a thorough check of the facts. The brand started as a non profit and likes to remain the same. revenue recovered is used for the maintenance of the brand only.

Recently the duo has created another brand and named it GossiBOX that has been created to publish global news. This brand is headed by Khushbu Kumari Jha. She launched the brand on July 11, 2022 on the occasion of her Birthday. This news brand is fully funded by her spouse Amit Kumar Jha who also takes care of the technical aspects of the company. GossiBOX majorly aims to cover gossip worth content focusing less on TRP or sensation.

The existing app of news247plus will undergo a dynamic change this Christmas and all the preparation are being made so that anyone with some technical knowledge will be able to contribute unbiased information with sufficient proof. Next January, GossiBOX shall also have an app where gossip will see a new face allowing people to gossip on topics real time.

Apart from being technical professionals and entrepreneurs, Khushbu and Amit are doing remarkable job in shaping the news industry where the only motive is news and Journalism.