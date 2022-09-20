MindClick CEO, JoAnna Abrams, to Speak at The Lodging Conference, World’s Premier Hotel and Hospitality Event

Founder and CEO to Participate in Panel Discussion on Sustainable Construction, Design and Operations in the Hospitality Industry

BEND, Ore., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JoAnna Abrams, the founder and CEO of MindClick, the real estate industry's product intelligence and data analytics solution for environmentally and socially responsible design and purchasing decisions, will be a featured panelist at The Lodging Conference being held at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge on September 19-22 in Phoenix, Arizona.



The four-day event brings together the industry’s most influential owners, operators, presidents, CEOs, investors, and dealmakers to strategize about development, finance, franchising, management, construction, design, operations and sustainability.

The company’s innovative solution advances supply chain engagement and performance improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, while reducing risk and optimizing business performance.

Abrams will participate alongside Christopher Kearney, PE, LEED AP, Vice President of EXP and Paul McElroy, EVP of Design and Construction for Highgate, on Wednesday, September 21 from 1:45-2:45 p.m. for a panel discussion, “Multifaceted Approach to Sustainable Construction, Design and Operations.”

The panel will focus on how executives can thoughtfully incorporate eco-friendly initiatives into hotel architecture, electrical, mechanical and operations to create asset value, optimize cost savings, and enhance the guest experience.

“The products that a hotel chooses during new construction or renovation are primary contributors to net zero carbon emissions, waste reduction and healthy interiors,” said Abrams. “Design and procurement choices that deliver a compelling environmental and social impact story are powerful drivers in delivering ‘heads in beds’ from corporate travelers and consumers—with over 70% actively seeking to travel more sustainably.”

An industry pioneer, MindClick is transforming design and construction decision-making processes by supplying all stakeholders in the value chain with easy-to-use product intelligence. Design and construction teams are empowered to create beautiful interiors that support hotel profits, as well as people’s health and the environment.

“Because 80% of carbon emissions emanate from the supply chain, our partnership with the suppliers enrolled in MindClick are not only essential, but valuable in bringing innovative solutions to the industry,” said Abrams. “The collaboration with our suppliers enables us to help the hospitality industry to significantly reduce their embodied carbon and improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in their supply chain.”

With product ratings and environmental and social impact data for over 50,000 furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), architectural building products and operating supplies and equipment (OS&E) supplied by hundreds of vendors, MindClick delivers powerful guidance to support ESG leadership through brand standards, design specifications, and purchasing across hundreds of new construction and renovation projects.

About MindClick

MindClick—a product intelligence company, is the real estate industry’s data and analytics solution for environmentally and socially responsible design and purchasing. Through cloud-based decision tools and impact reporting, MindClick empowers design and construction teams to create beautiful interiors that support the health of people and the planet – including net zero carbon emissions, healthy interiors, waste reduction, circularity, and DEI. Recognized by Metropolis as an ‘Eco-Translator’, named by Environment+Energy as a 2021 Top 100 Leader, and a contributor to the Hotel of Tomorrow initiative with The Getty's Group, MindClick is the trusted supply chain ESG partner for global brands, management companies, and asset owners. With environmental and social impact ratings for over 50,000 FF&E and Architectural Building Products supplied by hundreds of vendors, MindClick delivers powerful guidance to support ESG leadership through brand standards, design specifications, and purchasing across hundreds of new construction and renovation projects.

