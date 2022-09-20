The Carrick Institute to Host 1-Day Concussion Bootcamp Workshop at 37th World Congress of Sports Medicine

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carrick Institute, world leader in clinical neuroscience education, proudly announced today that they will be delivering a 1-day Concussion Bootcamp workshop and a keynote session at the 37th annual FIMS (International Federation of Sports Medicine) World Congress 2022. The event will take place Sept. 22-25, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Andares Guadalajara, with pre-congress workshops being delivered on Sept. 21, 2022.

"CONADE, as Mexico's Ministry of Sports, along with FEMMEDE and FIMS, feels really fortunate to host the most prestigious Sports Medicine World Congress. We welcome delegates from 180 countries that are participating at this scientific meeting in Guadalajara, Mexico, from the 21st through the 25th of September," commented Dr. Raúl Carrillo Rodríguez, Medical Director of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports CONADE. "As National Sports Medicine and Sports Applied Sciences Director, I feel very proud of having this Congress for the advancement in Continuing Medical Education for all practitioners involved in Sports Medicine, Sports Chiropractic, Sports Physiotherapy, Sports Nutrition and Sports Psychology, by having many of the leaders in every field present at this conference."

The focus of both the workshop and the keynote will be on the functional neurology management of concussion (FN-MOC) and will dive into the various related topics, including the phenotyping and management of concussion. Carrick Institute faculty member Dr. Matthew Antonucci will be delivering both the workshop and the keynote. Dr. Antonucci is an Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology and a concussion specialist who is a fellow of multiple boards, including the American Board of Brain Injury and Rehabilitation and the American College of Functional Neurology.

"I am very thankful to all our sponsors and excited to have world-renowned institutions like Carrick Institute for sharing and putting together a concussion management boot camp in order to bring the latest trends of evidence care and technology for this more frequently identified traumatic neurological condition," continued Dr. Raúl Carrillo Rodríguez.

Other notable keynote speakers at the event include Amber Donaldson, Vice President, Sports Medicine at United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and professional golfer Lorena Ochoa.

About The Carrick Institute

Founded in 1979, The Carrick Institute is a worldwide leader in applied neuroscience education. The Institute offers more than 100 courses, totaling over 2,000 hours of continuing and post-graduate education, in 13 countries and 36 cities. They provide their scholars with the most contemporary science and cutting-edge tools, so that they may serve their patients at the highest levels. For more information, please visit https://www.carrickinstitute.com.

