Proactive news headlines including Haleon, GSK, Pfizer, Québec Nickel, Thunderbird Entertainment Group, GoviEx Uranium, Belmont Resources, Canada Silver Cobalt and Tocvan Ventures

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:


 

  • Haleon impresses with results and rejection of indemnity requests from GSK and Pfizer click here
  • Los Andes Copper progresses work on Vizcachitas copper project with water desalinization agreement  click here
  • Love Hemp says it is making corporate progress; hires new CFO  click here
  • Québec Nickel says second drill rig now operating at its Ducros nickel-copper-PGE project  click here
  • DGTL Holdings subsidiary inks new service contract with media conglomerate's sports division  click here
  • Majuba Hill Copper finds promising copper values in mineral inventory estimate of its Nevada project  click here
  • Sidus Space principal satellite engineer Ryan Jeffrey honored in Space & Satellite Professionals International “20 under 35” list  click here
  • New Age Metals inks JV agreement with Mineral Resources Limited on Manitoba Lithium Division  click here
  • Thunderbird Entertainment Group appoints Nelson Huynh to the newly-created director of distribution sales position  click here
  • Burcon NutraScience reveals breakthrough in sunflower protein development  click here
  • Therma Bright receives payment for initial Venowave orders in the US; explores global opportunities for the DVT prevention device  click here
  • Golden Shield Resources commences Phase III drill program at Marudi Mountain property in Guyana  click here
  • Fobi AI unveils new wallet pass-bundling functionality for Passcreator by Fobi to improve UX and drive revenue  click here
  • Royal Helium secures independent helium resources assessment and valuation for Steveville and Nazare  click here
  • GoviEx Uranium reports positive feasibility study results for its Madaouela uranium project  click here
  • Gratomic updates on progress at benching program at flagship Aukam graphite project in Namibia  click here
  • Vox Royalty declares first-ever dividend for shareholders  click here
  • Skye Bioscience completes drug production for phase one clinical study using synthetic cannabinoids to treat glaucoma  click here
  • Think Research subsidiary inks new contracts valued at C$12.8M in 3Q  click here
  • Logiq announces digital marketing initiatives for electric vehicle charger installation industry  click here
  • Belmont Resources kicks off Phase II exploration program at Come By Chance (CBC) porphyry project in BC  click here
  • Versus Systems appoints content expert Shannon Pruitt to its board of directors  click here
  • American Manganese says demonstration plant achieves over 99% leach extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese  click here
  • Givex says its full suite of products help restaurant franchises find success in post-pandemic environment  click here
  • Tocvan Ventures outlines near-term plans for its two projects in Sonora state, Mexico  click here
  • Tiziana Life Sciences reports continued improvements in second patient with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis after intranasal foralumab treatment  click here
  • CULT Food Science says its affiliate, Vevolution, played a critical role in Impact Food’s closing of its $500,000 strategic round of financing  click here
  • Canada Silver Cobalt begins to produce bulk metal concentrate samples for EV client evaluation  click here
  • Nextech AR Solutions receives purchase order for 7,500 3D models with over 50% already delivered  click here
  • Burcon NutraScience updates on funding and progress for its Merit Functional Foods JV  click here
  • Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp announces joint venture with Progressus Clean Technologies for ‘green’ hydrogen project  click here


 

