Proactive news headlines including Haleon, GSK, Pfizer, Québec Nickel, Thunderbird Entertainment Group, GoviEx Uranium, Belmont Resources, Canada Silver Cobalt and Tocvan Ventures

- Haleon impresses with results and rejection of indemnity requests from GSK and Pfizer click here
- Los Andes Copper progresses work on Vizcachitas copper project with water desalinization agreement click here
- Love Hemp says it is making corporate progress; hires new CFO click here
- Québec Nickel says second drill rig now operating at its Ducros nickel-copper-PGE project click here
- DGTL Holdings subsidiary inks new service contract with media conglomerate's sports division click here
- Majuba Hill Copper finds promising copper values in mineral inventory estimate of its Nevada project click here
- Sidus Space principal satellite engineer Ryan Jeffrey honored in Space & Satellite Professionals International “20 under 35” list click here
- New Age Metals inks JV agreement with Mineral Resources Limited on Manitoba Lithium Division click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment Group appoints Nelson Huynh to the newly-created director of distribution sales position click here
- Burcon NutraScience reveals breakthrough in sunflower protein development click here
- Therma Bright receives payment for initial Venowave orders in the US; explores global opportunities for the DVT prevention device click here
- Golden Shield Resources commences Phase III drill program at Marudi Mountain property in Guyana click here
- Fobi AI unveils new wallet pass-bundling functionality for Passcreator by Fobi to improve UX and drive revenue click here
- Royal Helium secures independent helium resources assessment and valuation for Steveville and Nazare click here
- GoviEx Uranium reports positive feasibility study results for its Madaouela uranium project click here
- Gratomic updates on progress at benching program at flagship Aukam graphite project in Namibia click here
- Vox Royalty declares first-ever dividend for shareholders click here
- Skye Bioscience completes drug production for phase one clinical study using synthetic cannabinoids to treat glaucoma click here
- Think Research subsidiary inks new contracts valued at C$12.8M in 3Q click here
- Logiq announces digital marketing initiatives for electric vehicle charger installation industry click here
- Belmont Resources kicks off Phase II exploration program at Come By Chance (CBC) porphyry project in BC click here
- Versus Systems appoints content expert Shannon Pruitt to its board of directors click here
- American Manganese says demonstration plant achieves over 99% leach extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese click here
- Givex says its full suite of products help restaurant franchises find success in post-pandemic environment click here
- Tocvan Ventures outlines near-term plans for its two projects in Sonora state, Mexico click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences reports continued improvements in second patient with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis after intranasal foralumab treatment click here
- CULT Food Science says its affiliate, Vevolution, played a critical role in Impact Food’s closing of its $500,000 strategic round of financing click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt begins to produce bulk metal concentrate samples for EV client evaluation click here
- Nextech AR Solutions receives purchase order for 7,500 3D models with over 50% already delivered click here
- Burcon NutraScience updates on funding and progress for its Merit Functional Foods JV click here
- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp announces joint venture with Progressus Clean Technologies for ‘green’ hydrogen project click here
