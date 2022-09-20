Church of Scientology Hosts Finale of Los Angeles Guatemala Independence Day Celebration

Some 1,300 gathered at the Church of Scientology for a celebration of the 201st anniversary of Guatemalan independence, filled with music, dancing and traditional cuisine.

The parade route ended at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in East Hollywood. Dune buggies, decorated with the flag of Guatemala, paid tribute to the anniversary of Guatemalan independence.

Two dozen parade floats moved down L. Ron Hubbard Way, as more than a thousand gathered to celebrate the rich culture of the Central American nation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 15 was the 201st anniversary of Central American independence, marking the day Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Honduras declared independence from Spain. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles, which partners with many initiatives organized by Central American communities and nonprofits, hosted a special celebration this year.

As the annual Guatemala Day parade worked its way down Hollywood Blvd., the floats turned south on Vermont Avenue and ended at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and L. Ron Hubbard Way at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, where some 1,300 people gathered for a celebration rich in Latin American culture, including traditional food, music and dancing.

Among the nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx residents of Los Angeles County, a quarter of a million are Guatemalan. The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles frequently hosts cultural programs and events to honor, celebrate and preserve the traditions and values of the Guatemalan and other Central American communities and their homelands.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all cultures and denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special program when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. This episode is available on DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

Public Affairs
Church of Scientology Los Angeles
