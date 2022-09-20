Humectants Market 2022-2026: Rising Awareness Among People About Benefits Of Nutrition Is Expected To Boost The Demand

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Humectants Market was valued at USD 20.06 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.4 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. It is the agent that prevent moisture loss and keep the surface hydrated and moisturized and can be found in various cosmetic products like creams, gels, lip balms and lotions. They are even used in F&B industry to retain the moisture and keep them fresh for a longer duration while increasing their shelf-life. Apart from moisturization, it provides other benefits like exfoliation, enhancing the texture, makes skin soft and smooth and prevents dryness. They also acts like magnets and attracts water molecules from the surrounding into the skin. Humectants are extensively used in the industry as an additive to enhance the shelf-life of food products. The advantages of humectants life safe, odor less, lack of extreme flavors, nutritional value and easy availability is expected to boost the demand in industry. Adding humectants to food products enables it to reduce the microbial activity, enhances stability and maintains the texture, taste, smell and quality of the food product. Increase in need for increasing the shelf-life of products and growing demand for healthy and nutritional food products is expected to drive the market of humectants.

Humectants play a crucial role in keeping the food safe for consumption. Unsafe food is expected to lead to a vicious cycle of diseases affecting infants, children and elderly. According to a report by World Health Organization (WHO), around 40% of the children below 5 years of age are suffering from foodborne diseases while approximately 125,000 deaths occur every year due to malnutrition and food poisoning in children. The government is taking initiatives to urge people on consuming safe and healthy food to prevent deaths due to unsafe consumption. Some key factors like increasing demand for humectants in F&B industry applications, increasing demands for functional and nutritional food products, increasing number of deaths caused due to food poisoning, foodborne diseases, malnutrition, increasing awareness among people regarding food safety, increased need for enhancing the shelf-life and maintain the taste, quality and nutritional value of products for a longer period of time is expected to drive the industry. However, lack of awareness, strict regulations on quality standard of humectants and volatility in the prices of raw materials is expected to hamper the market growth.

Market Overview:

All enterprises involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials fall within the food and beverage sector. Fresh and packaged meals, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, are all included. Apart from drugs, this industry touches every product designed for human consumption.

As a result of the current economic depression caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, consumers are seeking to save as much money as possible. Consumers are doing so in a variety of ways, including buying more generic things and cooking their own meals instead of going out. As a result, food processing companies are getting more creative in order to reduce the cost of goods sold, attract more customers, and increase profit margins.

Obesity has a tremendous impact on the global food and beverage industry. The desire for healthful foods has grown, as has the demand for more detailed nutritional information. Companies have responded by launching lower-calorie foods and tightening control over how their brand is viewed in response to both of these changes. Companies want to be viewed as a healthy brand, thus they support activities that indicate this, such as youth sports. There has even been talk of levying a tax on foods linked to obesity to deter people from eating them.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Cargill (U.S.),

• Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.).

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.),

• Roquette Frères (France),

• BASF SE,

• Lubrizol

• Others

Market Segmentation:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Synthetic

• Natural

o Animal-based

o Plant-based

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Sugar alcohol

• Glycerol

• Alpha hydroxy acids & Polysaccharides

• Glycols

• Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Food & Beverages

o Bakery & Confectionery products

o Beverages

o Functional & Nutritional foods

o Others

• Oral & Personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

• Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Humectants market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Humectants market.

The global Humectants market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

• What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

• In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

• Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

