Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1300 Block of Riggs Place, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the 1300 block of Riggs Place, Northwest.

At approximately 11:27 pm, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###