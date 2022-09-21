Studyo to help address post-pandemic student skill gap
Collaboration with leading schools yields concrete solutions
My current students are really enjoying it. We start every morning by looking at Today. Parents are now linking up to their child's accounts too. Thank you for this valuable tool”BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studyo, a provider of student and teacher organizational tools used by tens of thousands of students in North America, announces the results from its collaboration with innovative academic institutions across North America to address the skill gap created by the pandemic around executive functioning skills. The results of this research have been applied to the Today app adding a new teacher-level access. This new level of access offers teachers greater insights into their students’ planning skills and helps schools pilot Studyo technologies at a smaller scale.
— Matthew Johnson, a teacher at Sherbrooke Elementray School
Today by Studyo gives the ability to teachers to help students plan their work in Google Classroom. The Teacher Dashboard tracks student engagement with their Google Classroom homework.
“We listened to education leaders and launched a series of solutions to support their ideas and needs,” says Renaud Boisjoly, Studyo’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “We enhanced our Studyo School Planner to provide better parent accounts and reports to engage with their child’s planning on-demand and avoid confusion around homework.”
“We are excited to help students thrive in this new, post-pandemic digital reality and listening to schools’ faculty is how we plan to address these skill gaps,” says Christophe Peron, Studyo’s CEO. “The best ideas come from the people who use our solutions. We believe Studyo makes it easier for school faculties to help students develop skills such as time management and goal-setting, which are essentials in today’s economy.”
Today offers a free plan for students and parents who share a planner for tasks and chores. It helps students think about their work and how to achieve their goals. The new version now adds the ability to break down each task to help students pace themselves. The next level subscription provides a new way to incorporate Google Classroom homework so both students and parents can see everything posted by teachers from all classes in one place, to finally put an end to the homework scavenger hunt plaguing many families. Finally, a new professional level subscription is now available to teachers. It allows them to provide Google Classroom connectivity to all their students and track each students’ progress in planning and finishing their schoolwork. It includes a teacher dashboard to provide a great way to inform parents of their child’s organizational progress and habits, so parent-teacher meetings can focus on ways to help students improve their habits and skills.
Matthew Johnson, a teacher at Sherbrooke Elementary School, says "my current students are really enjoying it. We start every morning by looking at Today. Parents are now linking up to their child's accounts too. Thank you for this valuable tool."
About Studyo:
Studyo is an education technology company founded in 2014. Providing rich organizational tools for students, teachers and parents, Studyo focuses on improving student life-skills such as autonomy, responsibility and agency and provides greater transparency to teachers and parents to a child’s workload. Studyo’s communication and organizational tools integrate with major learning management systems.
Christophe Peron
Studyo
+1 917-833-4590
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Today by Studyo Launch Event