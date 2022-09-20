Submit Release
Corporate Risk Solutions Named Insurance Consulting Team of the Year at the 2022 Business Insurance U.S. Insurance Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Insurance announced on September 14, 2022, the U.S. Insurance Awards and named Corporate Risk Solutions (“CRS”), an independent risk and insurance advisor, “Consulting Team of the Year”. CRS focuses its advisory business within the alternative investment space (along with respective portfolio company investments) and provides needed independent risk management advice to operating companies from start-ups to the Fortune 10 (both publicly traded and privately held). The awards program recognizes excellence in the commercial insurance and risk management sector, while also raising needed funds to address the industry’s talent crisis.

“CRS is proud to work amongst the industry’s leading brokers, carriers and consultants and is deeply honored to receive such a prestigious award from one of the leading risk management publications,” said Joseph Coughlin, CEO and Founder of CRS. Kimberly Patlis Walsh, CRS’ President and Managing Director added, “This award is a testament to our team’s deep industry experience across a spectrum of industry sectors, transaction and risk types, in addition to our unwavering commitment to our clients’ risk and insurance needs.”

Nominations for the Business Insurance 2022 Innovation Awards featured numerous products and services designed to tackle issues such as climate change, cyber risk, social concerns and international insurance coverage, reflecting the often-volatile global operating conditions challenging organizations across industry sectors. Now in its fifth year, the awards program highlights exceptional work by insurance professionals working at companies across the commercial insurance industry — from retail brokers to TPAs, insurers, reinsurers and more.

Click here to find a full list of the full 2022 U.S. Insurance Award winners within Business Insurance publication. Also, visit https://www.crslimited.com to learn more about CRS.

About Corporate Risk Solutions, LLC
CRS is a preeminent, independent risk management and insurance advisor serving as a Navigant for its clients across the (otherwise opaque) risk continuum: including but not limited to operational, business and insurance due diligence, transactional risks, claims/litigation advocacy and more.

Media Contact:

crs@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c51fd33a-0cd5-4c6d-a489-084d2b2d95eb


Primary Logo

2022 Business Insurance U.S. Insurance Awards

Consulting Team of the Year

