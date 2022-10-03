CannaJam Festival - October 8, 2022 in Ypsilanti Michigan

CannaJam Festival Oct 8, 2022 Laith Al-Saadi live at CannaJam Festival Cannajam Festival - GET THERE

The CannaJam Festival music includes Voice finalist Laith Al-Saadi, Echoes of Pink Floyd, T Money Green and Roadwork, Austin Scott and more.

Good Times” — Steve M

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannaJam Music Festival 2022 will bring live music including the Voice finalist and winner of many blues guitar awards Laith Al-Saadi who will also be celebrating his birthday, Echoes of Pink Floyd which includes a mind-blowing laser light show, T Money Green and Roadwork well known throughout the area for their rap and funk style, Thumbs up Velvet Underground and Austin Scott as well as DJ Joey Pistols spinning music in between sets. World3 Judges will also be there holding a cannacompetition.

The state licensed event will include sales and consumption. Cannabis will be available for sale and provided by partner sponsors Arborside, Sticky Ypsi, Bloom City Club and Skymint. Other vendors will provide food, beverages, merchandise and other schwag.

Tickets are on sale and start at $35 but be on the lookout for $10 off general admission and $25 off VIP tickets on social media. The event takes place at the beautiful Riverside Park in Ypsilanti Michigan on Saturday October 8, 2022, from 12pm to 10pm.

Tickets and information are available at the festival’s website CannaJamFest.com.

The CannaJam Festival last year was the city of Ypsilanti’s first licensed event. Festival organizers chose the location because of the city’s leadership in welcoming the industry.

“This 2nd annual event will feature entertainment and a great experience while removing the stigma and legal risks historically associated with consuming cannabis during a live performance,” said CannaJam Festival organizer and cannabis defense Attorney Michael Komorn.

Event goers may come and go as they please to visit and support the local businesses and restaurants. Chairs, Blankets, Coolers and anything to make your visit enjoyable are OK. Tents will be set up with tables and chairs so bring some games if you want.

The event will officially open to the public (adults 21 and over) on Saturday October 8th at 12pm. Live entertainment is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. and will continue through 10:00 p.m. Alcohol sales and use on site are not permitted by state law.

Visit the website for more information CannaJamFest.com