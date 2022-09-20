Yeast Market 2022-2030: Growing Demand For Alcoholic Beverage To Prevent Hydrogen Sulfide Contamination In Wine And Beer

Reports And Data

The Yeast Market size was USD 4.02 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Yeast Market size is expected to reach USD 9.20 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some of the key factors driving global yeast market revenue growth include rising demand for and production of bakery products such as biscuits, cookies, pizza, bread, cakes etc., rising consumption of alcoholic beverages, and increasing spending on healthy organic foods. Yeast is a type of single-celled fungi. Yeast is a good source of protein, vitamin B, and minerals such as selenium, chromium, zinc, copper, and others. Yeasts can be found on plant surfaces and in soils as well as are frequently found in sugary mediums such as fruits and flower nectar.

Yeast is widely used in food, beverages, feed, and other industries. Food segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing application of yeast in the food industry for production of nutritional supplements, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, canned and frozen foods, bakery, beverages, snacks, and others. Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, technological advancements in food processing technology, increasing disposable income in developing countries, and rising demand for yeast-based feed are some key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global yeast market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Yeast market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Associated British Foods PLC,

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

• Alltech, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.,

• Sensient Technologies Corporation,

• Lallemand Inc.,

• Leiber GmbH,

• Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.,

• Lesaffre Group,

• Synergy Flavors.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Yeast industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Yeast industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Yeast industries.

By Type Outlook

• Baker’s

• Brewer’s

• Wine

• Bioethanol

• Feed Yeast

• Others

By Form Outlook

• Dry

• Instant

• Fresh

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Food

• Beverage

• Feed

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Yeast Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Yeast Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

