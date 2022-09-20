PECO to Close Willow Grove Avenue Beginning October 10 for Utility Improvement in Cheltenham Township

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is scheduled to close Willow Grove Avenue between Route 73 (Church Road) and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, October 10, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 73 (Church Road) and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

