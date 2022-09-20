Submit Release
Route 19 Mt. Morris Road Closure Scheduled to Begin Next Week in Greene County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 19 (Mt. Morris Road) located in Mount Morris, Perry Township, Greene County. The closure is located between Wades Run Road and the PA/WV Line. Work will begin on Monday, September 26 and will continue until late-October, weather dependent.

The closure is in place to allow crews to demolish the existing bridge and replace with a precast concrete box culvert. Frank Gavlik and Sons of Charleroi is the prime contractor for the project.

A marked detour will be in place using Route 2009 (Locust Avenue) to Interstate 79 Exit 1 (Mount Morris) to the Granville Exit in West Virginia to Route 19.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov  

