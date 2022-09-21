By Robert Haswell, Gandhi and Mandela: Born in the RSA

Mandela and Haswell

If my book keeps Mandela’s legacy even a little more alive, I would be both humbled and proud.” — Rob Haswell

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An original well-researched and illustrated book, which sheds new light on the influence which Mahatma Gandhi may have had on Nelson Mandela – entitled Gandhi and Mandela: Born in the R.S.A. — is now available online from Amazon. The author, Rob Haswell, is a South African and American degreed geographer, who also served as the Mayor, City Manager, and Member of Parliament for the city of Pietermaritzburg, the capital of the KwaZulu-Natal province in the Republic of South Africa.

Based on some thirty years of research, Haswell puts forward three propositions:

firstly, that both Gandhi and Mandela, suit-wearing attorneys, were transformed and reborn as political leaders, by life changing experiences in the city of Pietermaritzburg – hence the title Born in the R.S.A.;

secondly, that as a youthful leader Mandela certainly adopted the nonviolent campaign strategies developed by Gandhi; and,

thirdly, that in the treason trials which Mandela had to endure, his courtroom demeanor, legal tactics, and even phrases such as “ if needs be I am prepared to die”, so closely resemble those used by Gandhi, in South African courts, some fifty years earlier, that the author contends that Mandela can be considered to be a legal disciple of Gandhi.

The author, who as a City Councilor and founding member of the Pietermaritzburg Gandhi Memorial Committee, chose the site for the erection of a Gandhi statute in the city, which was unveiled by Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 1993, with the following words: “what is more extraordinary is that a statue of a black man is installed in the middle of a white city”. According to the author he chose the site such that it stands right in front of the former Colonial Building, and that Gandhi’s head is almost superimposed on the Royal Crest of the British Royal Family, which proclaims that they rule by God’s Right, yet Gandhi toppled their rule in India.

In April 1992, the author was one of the first white Members of Parliament to join the African National Congress, thereby enjoying Andy Warhol's few minutes of fame. Mandela signed Haswell’s first A.N.C. membership card, and it is one of the many illustrations which adorn the book.

The author has documented every visit to Pietermaritzburg by Gandhi and Mandela, and has identified sufficient sites, within walking distance of each other to propose the establishment of a Gandhi-Mandela Heritage Trail in and around the city, leading to the site of Mandela’s arrest, some 20 miles north of the city, in August, 1961. Mandela identified the site at the author’s instigation, in 1994. More particularly, Haswell has identified Pietermaritzburg’s majestic City Hall, as one of the few buildings in the world in which both these icons have spoken, and he therefore contends that the building is both a colonial symbol as well as a significant site of resistance to colonial and apartheid oppression.

The author is currently in the U.S. giving talks in cities and at several universities, such as Boston College, Appalachian State and Tulane. In 1970 he founded the LSU Rugby Club in Baton Rouge, while he was a visiting professor in LSU’s Department of Geography and Anthropology. The rugby club recently celebrated 50 years, Haswell was pleased to attend the first ever football game between LSU and Southern. It took more than 100 years for that to happen, but Mandela received honorary degrees from both institutions in 2013.

“It reminded me of how Mandela could achieve reconciliation, and it made my book more relevant to both rugby and football fans”, according to Haswell, and of course, added Haswell, Mandela’s use of rugby is well known thanks to the movie Invictus. “If my book keeps Mandela’s legacy even a little more alive, I would be both humbled and proud.”

