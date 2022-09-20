2022 Service to America Medal Winners – Hilary Ingraham, Holly Herrera, and Kiera Berdinner and the Operation Allies Welcome Resettlement Team

The Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration’s Hilary Ingraham, Holly Herrera, and Kiera Berdinner will receive the prestigious 2022 Service to America Medal from the Partnership for Public Service at tonight’s 2022 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal Awards Ceremony. Ms. Ingraham, Ms. Herrera, and Ms. Berdinner, who represent the Operation Allies Welcome Resettlement Team, coordinated the largest resettlement effort in modern U.S. history, providing housing and services in record time to more than 72,000 Afghans in five months who fled from Afghanistan in 2021 after the fall of Kabul.

The Service to America Safety, Security, and International Affairs medal won by this State Department team recognizes a federal employee or team for a significant accomplishment in fields such as counterterrorism, civil rights, defense, and military affairs, diplomacy, foreign assistance, trade, consumer protection, cybersecurity and emergency preparedness and response. Further information on the State Department team’s contributions is available at: http://servicetoamericamedals.org .

The State Department team will be honored along with 30 other award recipients and finalists, including Department of State finalists Samantha Sutton and Scott Busby at an awards ceremony this evening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.