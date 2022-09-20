Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,939 in the last 365 days.

2022 Service to America Medal Winners – Hilary Ingraham, Holly Herrera, and Kiera Berdinner and the Operation Allies Welcome Resettlement Team

The Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration’s Hilary Ingraham, Holly Herrera, and Kiera Berdinner will receive the prestigious 2022 Service to America Medal from the Partnership for Public Service at tonight’s 2022 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal Awards Ceremony.  Ms. Ingraham, Ms. Herrera, and Ms. Berdinner, who represent the Operation Allies Welcome Resettlement Team, coordinated the largest resettlement effort in modern U.S. history, providing housing and services in record time to more than 72,000 Afghans in five months who fled from Afghanistan in 2021 after the fall of Kabul.

The Service to America Safety, Security, and International Affairs medal won by this State Department team recognizes a federal employee or team for a significant accomplishment in fields such as counterterrorism, civil rights, defense, and military affairs, diplomacy, foreign assistance, trade, consumer protection, cybersecurity and emergency preparedness and response. Further information on the State Department team’s contributions is available at: http://servicetoamericamedals.org .

The State Department team will be honored along with 30 other award recipients and finalists, including Department of State finalists Samantha Sutton and Scott Busby at an awards ceremony this evening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

You just read:

2022 Service to America Medal Winners – Hilary Ingraham, Holly Herrera, and Kiera Berdinner and the Operation Allies Welcome Resettlement Team

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.