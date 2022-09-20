Schwank, Rozzi Announce $222,321 in Act 13 Grant Funding

Reading — September 20, 2022 — Today Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Mark Rozzi announced a total of $222,321 in Act 13 grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Lower Alsace Township received $200,000 in Flood Mitigation funding for the second phase of the ongoing Stony Creek Streambank Rehabilitation project. Over several years severe storms have caused damage to Antietam Creek, which now floods during heavy rains and threatens nearby Antietam School District facilities.

The funding will go towards rebuilding the collapsed creek wall, dredging the creek to remove debris, removing dead vegetation, and replacing sections of deteriorated sidewalks. Phase two will also rebuild a pedestrian bridge that was damaged by storms and create a safe pathway to and from school buildings.

Laureldale Borough received Greenways, Trails, and Recreation grant funding. The borough was awarded $22,321 to install a walking path at Manzella Park.

“We’re fortunate to have outdoor spaces throughout Berks County that can be enjoyed by people of all ages,” Schwank said. “These projects improve accessibility to greenspaces and will address a public safety risk around the Antietam School District. I commend both local governments for taking action to preserve our natural resources.”

“Well maintained recreational areas are an important components of an active and healthy community,” Rozzi said. “I’m encouraged to see Lower Alsace and Laureldale take full advantage of these funding opportunities. All three will be of great benefit to nearby residents.”

