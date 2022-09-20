Submit Release
Boscola Announces $100,000 for City of Easton’s Vanderveer Project

Bethlehem, September 20, 2022 − State Senator Lisa Boscola announced the approval of a $100,000 state grant for the City of Easton’s Vanderveer Park Greenspace project through the Act 13 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

“Open space and providing recreational opportunities in urban settings are important in providing an improved quality of life for the residents of Easton,” Boscola said. “The Vanderveer Park Greenspace project will improve Vanderveer Park and add much needed new greenspace for passive recreation in the City’s West Ward.”

“This is an important green space in our most densely populated neighborhood,” state Sal Panto, Mayor of Easton. “It will give the people of the area an opportunity for exercise and fresh air.”

The City of Easton has for some time desired to further improve Vanderveer Park and add new greenspace in the City’s West Ward. Along with adding greenspace for passive recreation, the project will improve the crosswalk across North 12th Street.

The grant was approved today by the state Commonwealth Financing Authority Board in Harrisburg. Funding from the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program uses revenue generated through Act 13 of 2012 that imposes an impact fee on the state’s unconventional natural gas wells.

