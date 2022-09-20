Senator Collett Announces $1.2 Million to Support Local Infrastructure and Recreation Projects

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. − September 20, 2022 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded $1,197,610 in Act 13 grant funding to six municipalities, municipal authorities and nonprofit organizations in and around her district.

“With the proliferation of extreme weather events in our district and beyond, Act 13 and the projects it supports are more important than ever,” said Senator Collett. “The grants announced today will create new recreation opportunities, support our water infrastructure, and remediate and prevent flood damage and erosion, all while bringing new jobs to our region. I’m excited to see how these projects make our district an even more attractive place to live, work, shop and play.”

Act 13 grant recipients serving the 12th District include:

Upper Moreland Hatboro Joint Sewer Authority – $116,360 for its Wastewater Treatment Plant Flood Protection

Upper Dublin Township Municipal Authority – $500,000 for the GFW District, Bodenstein Channel (Sandy Run) Project

Horsham Soccer Association – $250,000 for Kohler Park Improvements

Lower Gwynedd Township – $75,000 for the Oxford and Pen-Ambler Parks Master Plan

Montgomery Township – $125,000 for Whistlestop Park

Whitpain Township – $131,250 for the Solar Light Project – Wentz Run Park Parking Lot Areas

The CFA is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) responsible for administering Act 13 and other programs. Act 13 uses a portion of the Commonwealth’s gas well impact fees to fund initiatives such as greenways, trails and recreation, watershed restoration, and flood control.

