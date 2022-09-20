Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,888 in the last 365 days.

Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $470,000 in Commonwealth Financing Authority Act 13 Funding

Norristown, PA – September 20, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) announced over $470,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Act 13 funding to assist with greenways and watershed restoration.

Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) oversees the allocation of Act 13 funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). This funding is used for planning, acquisition, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks, and beautification projects.

“The health of our greenspaces and waterways are vital to a thriving community,” said Senator Cappelletti. “By updating our greenspaces and managing our waterways, we can ensure healthy public spaces for community members to enjoy without worry.”

The funding for District 17 is awarded as follows:

  • Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries, $55,250 for a planning grant.
  • Whitpain Township, $131,669 for a solar lighting project at Wentz Run Park
  • East Norriton Township, $292,975 for a detention basin at Heroes Park

###

You just read:

Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $470,000 in Commonwealth Financing Authority Act 13 Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.