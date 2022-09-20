Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $470,000 in Commonwealth Financing Authority Act 13 Funding

Norristown, PA – September 20, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) announced over $470,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Act 13 funding to assist with greenways and watershed restoration.

Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) oversees the allocation of Act 13 funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). This funding is used for planning, acquisition, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks, and beautification projects.

“The health of our greenspaces and waterways are vital to a thriving community,” said Senator Cappelletti. “By updating our greenspaces and managing our waterways, we can ensure healthy public spaces for community members to enjoy without worry.”

The funding for District 17 is awarded as follows:

Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries, $55,250 for a planning grant.

Whitpain Township, $131,669 for a solar lighting project at Wentz Run Park

East Norriton Township, $292,975 for a detention basin at Heroes Park

