Glidewell to Host IOX: The glidewell.io™ Experience Event in Southern California

October event will provide two days of quality education focusing on all aspects of digital dentistry

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glidewell, a leader in dental education and a technological innovator in restorative dentistry for over 50 years, has announced IOX: The glidewell.io™ Experience Event. Scheduled for Oct. 21-22, 2022, at the brand-new Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Irvine, California, the event will provide two days of lectures and workshops aimed at guiding attendees through the latest developments in CAD/CAM technology and demonstrating the clinical advantages of digital dentistry.

"We are very excited to host our first symposium focused entirely on digital dentistry," said Rob Brenneise, senior vice president of sales, marketing and education at Glidewell. "IOX is a great opportunity to celebrate the five-year mark since launching the glidewell.io In-Office Solution, and bring the glidewell.io community together both to recognize their accomplishments and prepare them for the future of digital dentistry."

The first day's general session will feature guest speakers, including Dr. David Galler and Dr. Susan McMahon, for a full day of clinical presentations covering digital dentistry technology, crown design, milling, restorative materials, digital impressions, practice management and more. Guests will also hear the firsthand experiences and success stories of top glidewell.io users Drs. Michael Buck and Joshua Prentice, as well as learn from dental communications expert Carrie Webber and other renowned lecturers. Friday's session will conclude with a lively panel discussion, followed by dinner and cocktails in the evening hosted at Mesa Manor, home of Jim and Parvina Glidewell.

On the second day of the symposium, Drs. Justin Chi and Jinny Bender will lead clinicians through lectures and hands-on demonstrations designed to help participants achieve better clinical success with digital dentistry. Doctors will learn methods for delivering complex multi-unit cosmetic cases, as well as applications for digitizing the clinical workflow through CAD/CAM technology. This event also marks the first Glidewell symposium to feature workshops created for staff members — addressing the best methods for intraoral scanning, as well as the most common technical challenges of crown design.

"We invite all clinicians to attend, regardless of how experienced they are with digital dentistry," said Stephenie Goddard, CEO of Glidewell. "Anyone familiar with our symposia knows that we deliver a world-class education in every event. IOX continues that success by providing equal value to doctors who are just starting to learn about CAD/CAM dentistry, as well as those who discovered its merits years ago."

Tuition for IOX: The glidewell.io Experience Event is set at $395 for glidewell.io Gold Subscription members, and $495 for other participants. Tuition includes full two-day access including breakfast and lunch, and an exclusive cocktail and dinner event. Participants will earn nine (9) CE credits. For the complete event schedule and to register, visit www.glidewell.io/promotions/iox-2022-l or call 877-338-1992.

Media Contact

Eldon Thompson, Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewell.com

