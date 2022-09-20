Metabolomics Market Value Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $6 Billion by 2030

Metabolomics Market share

Metabolomics market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the field of precision medicine, metabolomics has been playing a crucial part and emerging as a vital tool. The analysis of metabolites such as amino acids, sugars, and lipids within biological systems can be utilized for diagnosing various types of diseases such as cancer, depression, and others. Market players have adopted various strategies such as partnership and raising funding to accelerate the development of products. These products are focused on testing, monitoring, and diagnosis of various types of conditions such as cancer, infant and maternal mortality, and others.

The partnership strategy is aimed at combining expertise of both companies and improving health conditions of general population. In addition, funding has been raised to accelerate the product development and change the lives of people suffering from different diseases. The demand for metabolomics diagnosis will increase in the next few years. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metabolomics market is estimated to reach $6.66 billion by 2030. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.

The growth of the global metabolomics market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, an upsurge in R&D investment for the development of metabolomics, and an increase in demand for personalized medicine. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the field along with the astronomical price of metabolomic instruments hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the immense potential of metabolomics in disease diagnostics and its growing prospect in human nutrition would create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

Growth in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, availability of government & private funding for metabolomics research, and ongoing innovations in metabolomics instruments drive the growth of the global metabolomics industry.

Partnership is one of the major strategies adopted by market players for solving existing issues and developing advanced diagnostic solutions. A biotech firm renegade.bio joined hands with Metabolomic Diagnostics for development of pre-eclampsia risk screening test for the U.S. market. Pre-eclampsia can lead to the lifelong health complications along with causing infant and maternal mortality. Commenting on the partnership, Craig Rouskey, the CEO and Co-Founder at renegade.bio, stated that both companies aim to expand the health solutions to ensure women’s sexual and reproductive health, specifically in underserved communities. The clinical laboratory expertise of renegade.bio will be utilized for developing novel diagnostics and metabolomics diagnosis can be utilized for screening women at risk. Both companies have a vision to improve health of general population.

Rising funding is another strategy adopted by market players to accelerate the development of metabolomics. One of the major developers of metabolomics and other types of multi-omics diagnosis PrognomiQ rose the funding of $46 million. The financing round was led by Bruker Corporation along with investors including Catalio Capital Management, Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC, and others. The company generates valuable insights based on multi-omics data along with developing metabolomics data. The newly-raised funding will be utilized for speeding up development of the company’s platform and develop metabolomics products for early detection, monitoring, and treatment of various types of cancers. The company believes that its products have a potential to transform millions of lives.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Metabolomics Market

The COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic in the start of the year 2020. This was followed with strict lockdowns and containment restriction in more than 200 countries across the globe. Hence, this led to serious disruptions in every business across each industry globally. For instance, the lockdowns restrictions lead to closure of non-essential business worldwide. Only, the essential businesses such as healthcare facilities with COVD-19 focus operated during the pandemic.

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.

Prominent market players-

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bruker corporation

Danaher Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC.

BiocratesLife Science AG

Water Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

