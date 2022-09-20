Pharmacy Automation Market Is Growing At A CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030 | Latest Research Report

Pharmacy Automation

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries is expected to set out new entryways for market advancement.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is an automated pharmacy system?

Automated pharmacy systems . (APS) means a mechanical system that perform operations or activities, other than compounding or administration, relative to storage, packaging, and labeling of medication for the purpose of dispensing of medication to a patient or patient's agent.

Many pharmacists are at risk of losing their jobs in the coming decades. AI and robots will play an increasingly more prominent role in pharmacies, as pill-dispensing robots, prescription delivery services, and ever-improving AI will all be able to do much of the work that pharmacists currently do.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global pharmacy automation system market during the forecast period, while the emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to offer significant growth opportunities.

The global pharmacy automation system market size was valued at $5001 Million in 2020, and is assessed to reach $11211 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

A pharmacy automation structure is used to administer and scatter medications mechanically. Increased medication errors, advantages of pharmacy automation system, and progression of further evolved features drive the growth of pharmacy automation system market.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market, owing to significant surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe. Thus, surge in patients around the world had a remarkable impact on the market, creating a rapid demand for medications across the globe.

In addition, the demand for automation systems grew exponentially due to the shortages of staff.

Similarly, pharmacy automation system market industry was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall impact of COVID-19 remained positive for the market as the pharmacies across the globe received increased number of prescriptions for treatment of COVID-19 and other ailments. This led to a possibility of dosing errors, which contributed toward surge in demand for pharmacy automated systems such as dispensing systems. Furthermore, staff shortage during COVID-19 was another major factor that led to raise in demand for pharmacy automation systems. Hence, the impact of COVID-19 on the pharmacy automation system was positive.

The key market players analyzed in the global pharmacy automation system market report include Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., RX Safe, Scriptpro Llc, Parata, Lonza, Baxter, Danaher, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

