GSA Continues Global Expansion: Welcomes GSA Egypt and New Members

To further transform, strengthen and expand the semiconductor industry and ecosystem, the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) launches a new chapter: GSA Egypt.

The regional division is set up in collaboration with the Egyptian Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), which is the executive IT arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Egyptian Information Telecommunications Electronics and Software Alliance (EITESAL), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) representing the entire Egyptian ICT industry.

"Egypt is a large country with a young, highly educated population of more than 100 million, of which 70% are 40 years old and younger. A large network of well-reputed universities and institutes produces over 600 thousand graduates per year, with 40% in STEM disciplines," said Amr Mahfouz, CEO, ITIDA. "In the global hunt for tech talent, Egypt is becoming a primary destination for leading tech companies establishing global development centers, and for local champions expanding internationally."

GSA Egypt offers full membership benefits to both local and multinational companies within the country through this dedicated chapter. GSA Egypt members have access to the rich, open dialogues with subject matter experts on the industry, technologies, markets, business practices and business models with personalized, local representation, advocacy and highly-curated events.

"The GSA board of directors and I are committed to continually improving and reimagining how we expand to further serve and engage a more comprehensive value chain. In rapidly growing and emerging markets, like Egypt, we need to use our resources to stay ahead of the curve by delivering a valuable, neutral platform to maximize and grow the supply chain," said Jodi Shelton, CEO of GSA.

GSA Egypt welcomes as members more than 20 Egyptian companies in addition to existing local arms of multinationals such ADI, STM and SIEMENS EDA. "As chairman of Si-Ware Systems and board member of EITESAL, I am very pleased to witness the launch of GSA Egypt and look forward to further promoting the companies and technology in this region," said Hisham Haddara.

The first GSA Egypt Summit event will take place in Cairo on January 19, 2023, combining an international executive audience, exciting topics and exclusive access to breathtaking cultural highlights for all attendees and spouses. For more information and to register for the Summit, please visit the event website.

About GSA:

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

About ITIDA:

The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), is the executive IT arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and is primarily concerned with building the capacities of the local IT companies, attracting and servicing multi-national IT companies, and growing a qualified, sustainable, and deployable talent pool. ITIDA adheres to a Public-Private Partnership mode to achieve the goals of the IT industry and create a cooperative business environment. ITIDA is positioned as a one-stop-shop for foreign direct investors seeking to enhance their global offering using what Egypt has to offer and the competitive advantages of the country.

About EITESAL:

Egyptian Information, Telecommunications, Electronics, and Software Alliance (EITESAL) is a private sector, non-profit entity of ICTE companies, Multi-national corporations, Organizations and Institutions operating in Egypt. It aims to be the main driver leading the development, promotion and transformation of the Egyptian ICTE industry, improving the business environment for members by promoting their local and international interests and by creating a strong and positive synergy among Egyptian industry stakeholders.

