E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size is projected to reach USD 207.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulfillment service centers allow e-commerce retailers to outsource warehousing, bundling, shipping, and other value-added services like urgent parcel and return management. Companies that lack the in-house warehouse capacity to manage inventory effectively and do not wish to expend additional resources on shipping will find that a fulfillment center is an ideal solution. The rise of e-commerce worldwide and the subsequent increase in people shopping online due to this trend, particularly in developing economies, is driving the demand for e-commerce fulfillment services . The growing acceptance of cutting-edge technologies like automation, robotics, and augmented reality has made the e-commerce industry more productive and accessible (AR). E-commerce order fulfillment has progressed from traditional warehouse use to modern warehousing as a direct result.





Significant Growth in the Penetration of the Internet and Smart Phones Drives the Global Market

E-commerce revenue has increased rapidly, owing mainly to increased internet access. Increasing Internet access allows more people worldwide to use online retailing services, which offer doorstep deliveries, a wide variety of products, and less time and effort spent shopping. Customers can shop from anywhere thanks to smartphones. This has increased global e-commerce sales and demand for clothing, footwear, consumer electronics, and pharmaceuticals. First-factor causes this rise. Increased online sales require robust e-commerce fulfillment services to ensure timely, trouble-free delivery of high-quality products to customers.

Throughout the forecast period, growth in the e-commerce fulfillment services market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of the global e-commerce industry. E-commerce has become more productive and widespread due to cutting-edge technologies and mobile devices like smartphones . The convenience of e-commerce is driving its growth. Customers increasingly use mobile devices, such as smartphones, to make online purchases, causing the retail industry to shift from e-commerce to mobile commerce (m-commerce).

Rising Globalization and Transshipping Shipping Treaties Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In recent years, countries worldwide have seen an increase in the volume of trade and the number of shipments crossing international borders as a direct result of trade liberalization policies. Multilateral free-trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Free Trade and the African Continental Free Trade Area have expanded in recent years. The growing number of free trade agreements is driving up demand for transportation services, making international e-commerce easier to do online. Furthermore, several bilateral free-trade agreements, such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and Australia and the Free Trade Agreement between Costa Rica and South Korea, impact the demand for international e-commerce services. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, South Korea, and Japan, are among the top ten global exporters of goods, accounting for a sizable portion of global online sales. Over the last few decades, Japan has worked to liberalize trade while adhering to the guidelines set forth by the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and the World Trade Organization. Despite this, Japan has spent the last few years concentrating its efforts on Economic Partnership Agreements for trade liberalization. Other goals of EPAs include:

Accelerating trade in services and investments.

Protecting intellectual property rights.

Removing restrictions on people's movement.

Consolidating economic cooperation across a variety of domains.

EPAs are based on the principle that all trade will be liberalized substantively within a set time frame. This is done to ensure that EPAs remain compliant with WTO guidelines. Due to these factors, there will be a significant increase in market opportunities.





Report Scope



Report Metric Details Market Size USD 207.87 Billion by 2030 CAGR 10.4% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Amazon.com, Inc., Rakuten Super Logistics, FedEx, Ingram Micro Services, Red Stag Fulfilment, Ship fusion Inc., Xpert Fulfillment, Sprocket Express Plainville, MA, Shippo, eFulfillment Service, ShipBob, Inc. Key Market Opportunities Growing Trade Liberalization Policies and Cross-Border Shipping Agreements Key Market Drivers Growing Internet and Smartphone Penetration Rate

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific leads the global e-commerce fulfillment services market. The Asia-Pacific e-commerce fulfillment services are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The Europe e-commerce fulfillment services market is projected to reach USD 50,190.98 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

On the back of increasing internet penetration and the growth prospect offered by relatively untapped markets in the region, it is anticipated that the part will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period (rural areas and second-tier cities). In addition, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are not only among the top 10 exporters of goods but also account for a significant portion of the total sales made through online commerce around the world. Therefore, the most critical factor contributing to the expansion of regional markets is the optimistic growth forecast for the e-commerce industry in the region.





Key Highlights

The global e-commerce fulfillment services market size was valued at USD 85,323.5 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 207,869.29 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

In the Global E-Commerce Fulfilment Services Market, when segmented by type , the shipping fulfillment service was the highest contributor to the market, with USD 34557.91 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 84191.67 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

, the shipping fulfillment service was the highest contributor to the market, with USD 34557.91 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 84191.67 million by 2030, at a Based on application, the clothing & footwear segment was the highest contributor to the market, with USD 23019.39 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 58408.73 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9%. Customer electronics is expected to witness significant CAGRs of 12.7%.





Competitive Players in the Global e-commerce fulfillment services market's

Amazon.com, Inc.

Rakuten Super Logistics

FedEx

Ingram Micro Services

Red Stag Fulfilment

Ship fusion Inc.

Xpert Fulfillment

Sprocket Express Plainville, MA

Shippo

eFulfillment Service

ShipBob, Inc.





Global E-Commerce Fulfilment Services Market: Segmentation

By Service Type

Warehousing and Storage Fulfillment Services

Bundling Fulfillment Services

Shipping Fulfillment Services

By Application

Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Books & Stationery

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Clothing & Footwear

Home & Kitchen Application

Sports & Leisure

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments

May 2022- Rakuten Super Logistics Expands Order Fulfillment Facilities to Miami and Denver Markets





