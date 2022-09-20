Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA 2022 Surpasses Estimated Attendance Records with 9 Sponsors and 130+ Attendees

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA 2022 - Conference Chair

The conference has sold out its complimentary tickets for US DOD & military personnel and only has limited spaces remaining for exhibitors and delegate places.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMS professionals will gather next week for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA 2022, taking place on September 28-29, 2022, at the Hilton Arlington Hotel in Virginia. The launch event has received great interest from the U.S. Navy and wider Department of Defense, as well as from international military and industry partners worldwide.

With 9 sponsors and over 130 participants from all over the world, next week’s meeting will provide a critical forum for senior US military and allied UMS program managers driving the development of unmanned maritime systems.

A limited number of tickets remain. Register today at http://www.umst-usa.com/pr6.

The Conference Chair for this year - Captain (Ret.) Edward Lundquist, Chair, Communications Committee, Surface Navy Association, will guide delegates through the two-day agenda, which features over 20 international and regional speakers, covering vital topics within the UMS sector.

The Day One Speakers (in agenda order) include:

• Mr Michael Stewart, Unmanned Task Force Executive Director, U.S. Navy

• Mr Adam Outlaw, Subsea and Seabed Warfare Branch Head, OPNAV N974, U.S. Navy

• Mr Mark Hedden, Solutions Architect Director, Services & Connectivity, Honeywell

• Dr Jason D. Strickland, Maritime Staff Specialist, Platform & Weapons Technology, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

• Captain Thomas Remmers, Unmanned Systems Cross Functional Team Lead, Assistant Commandant for Capabilities (CG-7), U.S. Coast Guard

• Mr Robert Iannuzzi, Director of Unmanned and Autonomous Systems Development and Integration, Naval Surface Warfare Center

• Mr Logan Jones, President & General Manager, SparkCognition

• Commander Brian Conlan, Commanding Officer, Unmanned Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 19 (VUP-19), U.S. Navy

• Speaker TBC, Current Scientific Corporation

• Dr Jason Stack, Director of the Ocean, Atmosphere, & Space Research Division, Office of Naval Research

• Mr Samuel Bendett, Analyst, CNA

The Day Two Speakers (in agenda order) include:

• Ms Schuyler Moore, Chief Strategy Officer, Task Force 59, U.S. Navy

• Ms Dorothy Engelhardt, Director for Unmanned Systems DASN Ships, U.S. Navy

• Captain Jason Weed, Commodore, Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron ONE (UUVRON-1), U.S. Navy

• Captain Ben Van Buskirk, Director, NavalX

• Colonel Tom Ryall, Head of NavyX and Navy BattleLab, Royal Navy

• Mr Thomas Blanchard, UAS Program Manager, National Air Security Operations Directorate, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

• Captain (Ret.) Edward Lundquist, Chair, Communications Committee, Surface Navy Association

• Commander Filip Clauwaert, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NATO NMW COE)

• Commander Paul Hornsby, Operational Requirements Sponsor — Autonomous Warfare, Royal Australian Navy

Proudly Sponsored by: Applied Intuition, Current Scientific Corporation, Honeywell, Kongsberg Maritime, Sayres and Associates, Silvus Technologies, SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), UMS SKELDAR and Windward.

For more information about exhibiting at UMST USA 2022, contact Justin Predescu, Sponsorship Manager, at justin.predescu@saemediagroup.com. For attending information, visit http://www.umst-usa.com/pr6 or contact Callum Kenmure, Business Development Executive, at callum.kenmure@saemediagroup.com.

